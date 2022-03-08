BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 349 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $151.25. The company has a market cap of $264.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,832 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

