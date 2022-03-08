BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Equity Bancshares worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 663.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 130.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 108.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,886 shares of company stock worth $94,251. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

