BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.