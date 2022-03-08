Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.630-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.48 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLKB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,769 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 258,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 58,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 54,122 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

