Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.630-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.48 million.
Several research firms have issued reports on BLKB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.
Shares of BLKB stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $86.96.
In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,769 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 258,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 58,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 54,122 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
