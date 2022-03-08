Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Hits $0.79

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.45 or 0.06655843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,801.07 or 0.99387493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00046472 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

