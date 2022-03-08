Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $825.00

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $213,142.33 and approximately $825.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00104704 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars.

