Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Mark Alan Goldberg Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.98 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The business’s revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,632,000 after purchasing an additional 138,860 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,082,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.08.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

