BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Magna International (NYSE:MGA) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE MGA opened at $57.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.