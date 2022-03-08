BMO Capital Markets Increases Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target to $25.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
SBSW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
SBSW stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.