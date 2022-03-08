BMO Capital Markets Increases Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target to $25.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SBSW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

SBSW stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

