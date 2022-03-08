BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:BREI opened at GBX 88.20 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.97. The company has a market cap of £212.30 million and a P/E ratio of 9.88. BMO Real Estate Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.20 ($1.26). The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50.
BMO Real Estate Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
