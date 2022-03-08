BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BREI opened at GBX 88.20 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.97. The company has a market cap of £212.30 million and a P/E ratio of 9.88. BMO Real Estate Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.20 ($1.26). The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50.

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

