BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 2,659 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,347,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,804,000 after acquiring an additional 264,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,229,000 after acquiring an additional 125,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,035,000 after acquiring an additional 82,398 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,481. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $318.08 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.30 and a 200 day moving average of $313.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

LAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.83.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

