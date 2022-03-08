BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 639.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,698,000 after buying an additional 1,664,469 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 48,641.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,201,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,461,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,439,000 after purchasing an additional 319,813 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,046,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,971,000 after purchasing an additional 295,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 289,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John S. Moody purchased 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

