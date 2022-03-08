BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 23,356 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRE shares. StockNews.com lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

WRE opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 357.89%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.