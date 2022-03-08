BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.24 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,683 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,833,000 after purchasing an additional 276,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 82.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

NYSE:FLT opened at $219.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.53 and a 200-day moving average of $242.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

