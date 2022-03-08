BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,480 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,370 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $1,258,525.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $940,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 847,923 shares of company stock valued at $63,080,127 in the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

