BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after buying an additional 2,596,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,894 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,527,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,246,000 after purchasing an additional 745,624 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 686,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

IRT opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

