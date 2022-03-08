BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 186,066 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186,066 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 492.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

