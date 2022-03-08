Bodycote (LON:BOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $588.50

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 588.50 ($7.71) and last traded at GBX 615.50 ($8.06), with a volume of 356703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 629.50 ($8.25).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOY. Barclays cut their price target on Bodycote from GBX 935 ($12.25) to GBX 835 ($10.94) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 770 ($10.09) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.97) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 875 ($11.46) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 886.25 ($11.61).

Get Bodycote alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 801.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 850.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.