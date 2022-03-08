Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Cowen

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BA. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.05.

Boeing stock opened at $169.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a 52-week low of $169.06 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

