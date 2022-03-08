Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Update

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 387,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 306,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boqii by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 665,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Boqii during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boqii during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boqii by 9,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 49,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

BQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 212,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $44.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.66. Boqii has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.19. Boqii had a negative return on equity of 89.22% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boqii will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

