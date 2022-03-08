Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.11 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) will post sales of $130.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.22 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $83.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $552.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $522.00 million to $575.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $628.53 million, with estimates ranging from $621.48 million to $635.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $367.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

