BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWAY. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of BWAY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.54. 710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,035. The company has a market capitalization of $124.11 million, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.69. BrainsWay has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $11.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BrainsWay by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59,266 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrainsWay by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 891,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

