BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BRCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. BRC has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

