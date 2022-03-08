Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNR. Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.13) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €91.58 ($99.54).

BNR opened at €66.28 ($72.04) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €76.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €79.91. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($61.14).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

