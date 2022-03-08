Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
BBI stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.08. Brickell Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.
About Brickell Biotech (Get Rating)
Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.
