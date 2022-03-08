Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

BBI stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.08. Brickell Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 152,138 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

