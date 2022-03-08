BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Up 38.0% in February

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 587,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRSP shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $8,384,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,716,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $3,362,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $12,842,000. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 75.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

