British Land’s (BLND) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.55) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 585 ($7.67) to GBX 630 ($8.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 618 ($8.10) to GBX 650 ($8.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 538.33 ($7.05).

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 468 ($6.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. British Land has a one year low of GBX 441.70 ($5.79) and a one year high of GBX 563.80 ($7.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 535.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 520.83.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

