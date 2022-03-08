Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 195.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 100.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $570.70 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $595.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.26. The firm has a market cap of $233.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.81 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.28.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

