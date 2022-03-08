Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) will announce $13.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.99 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $11.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $47.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.19 billion to $48.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.43 billion to $54.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 366,255 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $369.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.39 and a 200 day moving average of $359.52. The company has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $405.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

