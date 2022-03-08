Brokerages Anticipate Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Offerpad’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Offerpad.

OPAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.00.

Offerpad stock opened at 4.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.54. Offerpad has a 52 week low of 2.96 and a 52 week high of 20.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. LL Funds LLC bought a new position in Offerpad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Offerpad by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 923,143 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its position in Offerpad by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 189,066 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,720,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,664,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

