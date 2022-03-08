Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.73. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE ST opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,565,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

