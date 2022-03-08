Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.73. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE ST opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,565,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.