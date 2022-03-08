Brokerages Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) to announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $74.84 on Friday. Syneos Health has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.47.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.