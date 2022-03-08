Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post $1.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.71. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $2.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial stock traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.30. 586,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,097. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day moving average is $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $105.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

