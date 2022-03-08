Brokerages Expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LexinFintech.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

NASDAQ:LX opened at $3.08 on Friday. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $560.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

