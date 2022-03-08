Brokerages Set Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Price Target at $360.50

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $360.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SEB Equities lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.