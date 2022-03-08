Brokerages Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Target Price at $232.70

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,072,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,451,000 after buying an additional 57,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,854 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,695,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,876,000 after purchasing an additional 121,264 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASY traded down $5.75 on Tuesday, hitting $171.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.03. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

