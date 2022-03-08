Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Target Price at $25.88

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 134,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,806. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.30.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The company had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after buying an additional 765,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cinemark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,818,000 after buying an additional 40,572 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Cinemark by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,748,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cinemark by 1,283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,143,000 after buying an additional 2,324,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after purchasing an additional 709,590 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

