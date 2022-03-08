Brokerages Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Target Price at $109.71

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.93. 122,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,554. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

