Brokerages Set Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Target Price at $16.08

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of HLMN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.65. 44,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,036. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Randall J. Fagundo purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 94,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 297,090 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,031,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,838,000 after purchasing an additional 175,327 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

