Brokerages Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target at $717.92

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $717.92.
LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of LRCX stock opened at $489.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $488.71 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $616.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
