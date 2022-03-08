Brokerages Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target at $717.92

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $717.92.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after buying an additional 98,641 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $2,236,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 79.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $489.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $488.71 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $616.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.