Brokerages Set NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Price Target at $53.29

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Get NCR alerts:

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 154,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NCR by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after acquiring an additional 542,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NCR by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. NCR has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.63.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About NCR (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.