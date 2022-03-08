Brokerages Set Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target at $274.17

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 260 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Schindler alerts:

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $219.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.45. Schindler has a 52 week low of $219.55 and a 52 week high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.