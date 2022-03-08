Brokerages Set Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Price Target at $14.00

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

