Brokers Issue Forecasts for NextEra Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NEE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $165.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after buying an additional 1,930,955 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,275,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

