Brokers Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

C opened at $55.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.