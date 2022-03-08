Brokers Offer Predictions for Holley Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Holley in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Holley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of HLLY opened at $13.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Holley during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth $147,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

