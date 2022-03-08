Brokers Set Expectations for Astronics Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Astronics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Astronics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Astronics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Astronics stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.78. Astronics has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,166,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,429,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 463,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.