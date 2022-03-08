Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,556 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $23,028,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,897,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 451,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 109,002 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 200,752 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 269,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

