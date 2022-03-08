Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,810 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AES were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AES by 261.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in AES by 41.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of AES opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES Profile (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.